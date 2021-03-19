The Vikings forfeited their seventh-round selection in the 2021 draft for a salary cap violation related to a practice squad player's contract in 2019, the NFL confirmed.

The team lost the 242nd overall pick and now have 11 picks in the April 29-May 1 NFL draft — tied for the most of any team. In recent years, Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman has made a habit of acquiring seventh-round draft picks; the team has had four in each of the past two drafts.

In addition, three Vikings executives were fined $10,000 apiece.

The NFL did not elaborate on the Vikings' infraction. In a statement released by the Vikings, Spielman said: "A mistake was made, we take responsibility and we respect the league's decision and will move forward."

The Vikings' 2021 draft picks

First round: No. 14 overall

Third round: Nos. 78, 90

Fourth round: Nos. 119, 125, 134, 143

Fifth round: Nos. 157, 168

Sixth round:Nos. 199, 223