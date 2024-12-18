Sports

Podcast: Vikings are in prime position to catch vulnerable Lions

Host Michael Rand starts with the big NFL news from Tuesday that former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has been benched by the Falcons in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. Plus Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for three hot takeaways from Monday’s win over the Bears as well as a review of the film.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 18, 2024 at 3:43PM
Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis III (23) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) on a critical fourth quarter play earlier this season. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the big NFL news from Tuesday that former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has been benched by the Falcons in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. What does it mean for Cousins’ future and how much more can we laud the Vikings for their offseason decision to move on from Cousins?

8:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand for three hot takeaways from Monday’s win over the Bears as well as a review of the film. The Vikings looked better in a lot of phases, but they will also need to be even better going forward. And are the Vikings closing fast on a vulnerable Lions team?

29:00: Vikings poetry invites you to enjoy the season.

45:00: Big ones coming up for the Wild and Wolves.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

