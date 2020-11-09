game balls

RB Dalvin Cook: He probably deserves a permanent spot here. He followed last week’s gem in Green Bay with a career-high 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

TE Irv Smith Jr.: Two catches, two touchdowns for Smith, but he left with an injury after the second one.

LB Eric Wilson: Wilson had 13 tackles and collected his third interception of the season. He has five of the Vikings’ nine takeaways.