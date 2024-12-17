RandBall: Monday was another validating night for Vikings’ ‘competitive rebuild’

“When people look at teams, they sometimes do it in a very binary way,” Adofo-Mensah said in 2022. “They ask, ‘Are you either all-in or tearing down and rebuilding?’ And I don’t really look at the world that way. The way we look at it is we’re trying to navigate both worlds. We’re trying to live in today and tomorrow, or the competitive rebuild, however you want to phrase it or market it, and so I think that’s kind of how we’ve approached this offseason.”