For the second time this season, Vikings kicker Greg Joseph has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

Joseph lifted the Vikings over the Giants with a 61-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired in a 27-24 win on Saturday. The kick was the longest in the 62-year history of the franchise, and the second-longest field goal of this NFL season behind only Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's 62-yarder.

Coaches had players ready to tackle a Giants returner in case Joseph's kick fell short, but he cleared the cross bar with room to spare.

"I was kind of running downfield and Greg started running the other way," right tackle Brian O'Neill said. "So I was pretty out of breath by the time I caught up to him."

Joseph was previously named conference player of the week after the Vikings' Week 4 win in London against the Saints, in which he kicked five field goals, including a game winner.

He's made 20 straight kicks, last missing in the Nov. 24 win against the Patriots. Joseph has converted 22 of 27 field goals (81.5%) — missing only from beyond 50 yards — and 36 of 41 extra points (87.8%) this season.