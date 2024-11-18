Star Tribune columnist joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which starts with another grind-it-out win for the Vikings over a bad AFC South opponent. Minnesota hasn’t been playing its best lately, but it hasn’t mattered. Now the Vikings are 8-2 after a 23-13 win over the Titans.
Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the charmed Vikings (and why he won’t join Bluesky)
Plus Rand and Reusse get into the Wolves’ last-second win, a tour of the new Division III football playoff format and a discussion of Bluesky vs. Twitter.
