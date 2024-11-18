Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the charmed Vikings (and why he won’t join Bluesky)

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 18, 2024 at 2:38PM
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) throws a pass for a 98-yard touchdown in the third quarter Sunday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which starts with another grind-it-out win for the Vikings over a bad AFC South opponent. Minnesota hasn’t been playing its best lately, but it hasn’t mattered. Now the Vikings are 8-2 after a 23-13 win over the Titans.

Plus Rand and Reusse get into the Wolves’ last-second win, a tour of the new Division III football playoff format and a discussion of Bluesky vs. Twitter.

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

