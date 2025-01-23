Sports

Podcast: Debating the Vikings and Twins; explaining the NFL franchise tag

Introduction: Daily Delivery host Michael Rand isn’t interested in style points. Did the Wolves win against a depleted Dallas squad? Yes. That’s all you need to know, even if it did take uncharacteristically huge games from Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels. Plus explaining Sam Darnold and the franchise tag option.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 23, 2025 at 4:04PM
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass during the second quarter of last week's playoff loss. Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams – Wild Card Playoffs ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

8:00: Daily Delivery debate with La Velle E. Neal III on the Vikings, Gophers hoops and Twins.

25:00: Explaining Sam Darnold and the franchise tag option.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

