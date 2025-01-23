Introduction: Host Michael Rand isn’t interested in style points. Did the Wolves win against a depleted Dallas squad? Yes. That’s all you need to know, even if it did take uncharacteristically huge games from Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels. All wins are good wins.
Podcast: Debating the Vikings and Twins; explaining the NFL franchise tag
Introduction: Daily Delivery host Michael Rand isn’t interested in style points. Did the Wolves win against a depleted Dallas squad? Yes. That’s all you need to know, even if it did take uncharacteristically huge games from Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels. Plus explaining Sam Darnold and the franchise tag option.
8:00: Daily Delivery debate with La Velle E. Neal III on the Vikings, Gophers hoops and Twins.
25:00: Explaining Sam Darnold and the franchise tag option.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.
Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
‘There’s a lot more ahead of us than behind us,’ said team president Derek Falvey