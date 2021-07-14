A grand jury hearing has been scheduled for July 22 in the case of Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney in Dallas County in Texas, according to recently available court documents.
Gladney turned himself in in in April after an arrest warrant was issued on a family violence assault charge involving an altercation with a woman.
Gladney, who started 15 games as a rookie in 2020, did not attend offseason workouts and minicamp this spring. Vikings training camp opens July 27.
