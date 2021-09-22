Defensive end Jared Allen, defensive tackle Kevin Williams and center Matt Birk are among eight former Vikings to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 122-member preliminary list of modern-era player candidates for the Class of 2022, the Hall announced today.

Allen was a finalist in his first year of eligibility last year. He didn't make the cut from 15 to 10 when the 48-member selection committee met virtually to select the Class of 2021.

The field will be trimmed to 25 members in November and then 15 in January. Up to five modern-era players will make the Class of 2022.

Other preliminary candidates with ties to the Vikings are quarterbacks Randall Cunningham and Donovan McNabb, kicker Gary Anderson, running back-returner Herschel Walker and offensive tackle Jake Long.