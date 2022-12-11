The Vikings activated Cameron Dantzler from injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for the cornerback to return from a four-game absence on Sunday in Detroit.

Dantzler, who injured his ankle on Nov. 6 in Washington, was activated to return to practice this week. He said Friday his ankle is completely recovered from the injury, adding he's looking forward to getting back on the field Sunday.

He figures to start opposite Patrick Peterson at Ford Field, where Amon-Ra St. Brown caught the game-winning touchdown in front of Dantzler on the game's final play a year ago. On Sunday, Dantzler can help the Vikings claim the NFC North title with a win over the Lions.

To make room for Dantzler, the Vikings put defensive end Jonathan Bullard on injured reserve with the biceps injury he suffered last week. The team had already ruled Bullard out for Sunday's game, but Saturday's move will keep Bullard out for at least the next four games.

The Vikings also elevated safety Myles Dorn and cornerback Tay Gowan from the practice squad for Sunday's game, with safety Harrison Smith questionable as a result of the neck injury that coach Kevin O'Connell said he suffered last week.