A former Packers pass rusher is visiting the Vikings on Monday.

Za'Darius Smith, who was released by Green Bay last week in a cost-cutting move, is continuing his free-agent tour with a visit to TCO Performance Center, which he documented in his Instagram story.

Smith, 29, has interest from the Chiefs and Cowboys, a league source said. He seemingly has options after reportedly backing out of a verbal agreement last week with the Ravens, where he started his NFL career as a 2015 fourth-round pick. He was drafted one round after the Vikings selected Danielle Hunter, with whom Smith would pair to create a potent pass rush should the Vikings eventually sign him.

Smith is coming off September back surgery that limited him to just one game for the Packers last season. He had 26 sacks between the 2019 and 2020 seasons, when new Vikings senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine was Green Bay's defensive coordinator. The Vikings also hired Smith's former Packers position coach, outside linebackers coach Mike Smith, to the same role in Minnesota.

The Packers released Smith, a two-time Pro Bowler, last week to save more than $15 million in salary cap space. The Vikings would likely have to create cap room to add a player of Smith's caliber. One way could be by converting Hunter's recent roster bonus into a signing bonus to spread out the cap charges into future seasons.