The Vikings had no positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, though it will likely be several days before the team knows whether any players contracted coronavirus as a result of exposure to infected Tennessee Titans players on Sunday.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday the Vikings had no positive test results from Tuesday, the day they closed their facility after news that three Titans players and five staffers had tested positive.

A fourth Titans player reportedly had tested positive as of Wednesday morning, and because the virus can take several days to show up on a test after initial exposure, the Vikings can’t be sure yet they won’t have any positive cases as a result of Sunday’s game.

The NFL postponed the Titans’ home game against the Steelers, scheduled for noon on Sunday, to allow more time for testing and determining the extent of the outbreak. The league announced the game would be played Monday or Tuesday. It is the first NFL to be postponed because of the coronavirus.

The Vikings’ headquarters in Eagan are closed on Wednesday, when they would ordinarily begin preparations for their game in Houston on Sunday. That game remains scheduled for noon on Sunday, and Vikings players and officials reported to the team facility for another round of coronavirus tests on Wednesday.

In a videoconference Wednesday morning, Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said the team was optimistic players and staff would be back in the building on Thursday, but with stricter procedures.

On a videoconference with reporters on Wednesday morning, Texans coach Bill O’Brien said he had not heard anything about contingency plans for Sunday’s game.

“I just know that we’re being told to basically be ready to play on Sunday,” he said.

Zach Binney, an epidemiologist at Oxford College at Emory University who has followed the NFL’s approach to COVID-19 closely, tweeted on Wednesday morning the Vikings will be “white-knuckling it” through tests on Friday, since coronavirus can take two to five days to trigger a positive test result after initial exposure. Tuesday’s tests, he tweeted, were the first that could have reasonably produced a positive result as a result of any exposure the Vikings had to the Titans.

Two of the players on the Titans’ COVID-19 reserve list — defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley — played on Sunday. Jones was on the field for 69% of the Titans’ defensive snaps, and Brinkley played 10 special-teams snaps.

Head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman, who is in charge of the Vikings’ COVID-19 protocols, said that through contract tracing the team determined some “moderate risk contacts” among its staff and players, who are being monitored.

Should the Vikings gain clearance to reopen their facility before the end of the week, they could have to condense on-field preparation for the Texans game in the same manner they would for a Thursday night game after playing on Sunday, with just one significant practice during the week.

Sugarman reiterated Wednesday that the NFL expected to have to deal with positive tests on a team and planned well for it.

“This isn’t going to be the last time this happens,” he said.