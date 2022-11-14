When you woke up Monday, there's a decent chance you asked yourself this question: Did the Vikings really win that game against the Bills on Sunday?

A comeback win that included numerous twists and turns — moments where it seemed like defeat was certain and others where it seemed like victory was certain — propelled the Vikings to 8-1.

It also prompted veteran Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse, who has seen a thing or two, to declare on Twitter: "Don't argue with me. That was best win in 62 regular seasons for Vikings."

Reusse received surprisingly little pushback, and as we talked through Sunday's game on Monday's Daily Delivery podcast the idea that it was the best-ever became more convincing.

With a little more time to think about it, here is a very subjective ranking of the top five regular-season victories in Vikings history:

5. Vikings 38, Packers 26, Nov. 1, 2009: This one had some drama, but mostly it was about the buildup. It was Brett Favre's return to Lambeau Field after coming to the Vikings in the offseason. The Vikings built a 24-3 lead, but Aaron Rodgers brought Green Bay storming back within 24-20. In the end, though, Favre won out amid a chorus of boos.

4. Vikings 27, 49ers 24, Sept. 27, 2009: The game itself wasn't much to look at until the final seconds. The Vikings were on the verge of blowing a lead at home to San Francisco. But then Favre hooked up with Greg Lewis on an improbable throw and catch in the back of the end zone, the beginning of Vikings fans believing it was a special season.

3. Vikings 28, Browns 23, Dec. 14, 1980: How is a one-handed Hail Mary from Tommy Kramer to Ahmad Rashad to secure a spot in the playoffs not No. 1 on this list? Some from a different era might say this one is the best.

T-1. Vikings 37, Packers 24, Oct. 5, 1998: A changing of the guard in the NFC North. The Randy Moss coming out party. The silence you hear is Lambeau Field. Two teams came in 4-0, and it was clear by the end which one was dominant.

T-1. Vikings 33, Bills 30, OT Nov. 13, 2022: Yeah, this is a copout. But it's hard to pick between this game and the Lambeau game. They are completely different types of games. In terms of sheer audacity, though, let's give this one the tiebreaker. We will be talking about it for days, weeks, months and almost certainly years.