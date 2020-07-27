A day before Vikings veterans are scheduled to report to training camp, the team announced Monday that head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman — who is also in charge of the team’s COVID-19 prevention strategy as its infection control officer — has tested positive for the virus.

The team said in a statement that Sugarman and his family, which also tested positive for the virus, are in self-quarantine. The Vikings tested the people who were in close contact with Sugarman, adding that it found no additional cases in the front office and that no players have been in contact with Sugarman.

The Vikings said, “Eric immediately shared his results with the organization and began to follow the previously established comprehensive protocol created by the NFL and national and local health experts.

“Eric will continue to fulfill his role as the team’s ICO virtually as much as possible, and his athletic training staff and other Vikings personnel will assist where necessary,” the team said in its statement.

As of Monday morning, the Vikings were one of 12 teams whose Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan was still under review by the NFL Players Association. The team’s rookies and quarterbacks reported Thursday and would have been scheduled for their second coronavirus tests on Sunday, with physicals beginning Monday.

Players must have two negative tests, separated by three days, in order to enter the team facility in Eagan.

“This weekend my family and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Sugarman said in the team’s statement. “We immediately quarantined and began to follow the established protocols. At this time we are all doing fine and experiencing only mild symptoms. I have an immense amount of pride in the effort I have personally put forth to protect the NFL family, the Minnesota Vikings organization and our community with thoughtfulness and decisionmaking based on the current science over these last four months.”