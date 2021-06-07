ntroduction: Host Michael Rand talks about Jalen Suggs' revelation that he would have signed with the Gophers to play football and basketball if former basketball coach Richard Pitino had recruited him harder. What should we make of that? It's probably a moot point now, but it certainly doesn't speak well of Pitino's in-state recruiting when he was here.

3:00: Stefan Fatsis, co-host of Slate's "Hang Up And Listen" podcast and author of "A Few Seconds of Panic" joins the show to talk about his experiences as a would-be placekicker in Broncos training camp several years ago and how that gives him a window into the mind of Vikings kicker Greg Joseph.

21:00: NFL/Vikings writer Mark Craig joins Rand for their weekly picks segment. Craig had the Packers winning the Super Bowl before the season started. Now he doesn't even have them in the NFC title game? Wow!

35:00: The Lynx know their playoff opponent — Chicago — and Sunday's single elimination game won't be easy. Plus some good Vikings news for a change.

