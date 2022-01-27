The Vikings introduced new General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Thursday morning with co-owner Mark Wilf saying Adofo-Mensah had "all the traits that we spoke about when we began looking for new leadership a few weeks ago."

He replaces Rick Spielman, who led the Vikings' football operations for 16 years. And he comes from a decidedly different background than any GM in the NFL: a 40-year-old with economics degrees from Princeton and Stanford and eight years of experience on Wall Street before nine in the NFL, most recently as the Browns' vice president of football operations.

"He immediately stood out to us in his interviews because of his vision of long-term success and his comprehensive information gathering and intentional decision-making processes," Wilf said. "He's a tremendous leader who believes in connecting people, building consensus and having strong communication throughout the organization."

Adofo-Mensah called it a immediate fit from the moment he jumped on his first interview, describing the Vikings' search committee as detail-oriented and process- driven. He said Browns GM Andrew Berry, his former boss, told him, "It sounds like you found your people."

"I really do believe I was meant to be your general manager," Adofo-Mensah said. "I think it was just meant to be."

He said he was so energized after the first interview that his fiancee bought a Vikings hat on Etsy, which she wearing Thursday.

Wilf said Adofo-Mensah is already involved in looking for a head coach, with the GM describing them as initial conversations. There will be meetings Thursday to discuss coaching candidates.

"We're going to dive into this head coaching search and bring a partner for me and this organization that is going to lead us to where we want to go," Adofo-Mensah said.

He did not any specific names of coaches Thursday.

"We know what we want to find," he said. "We want leadership, we want somebody who is going to value the collective over the individual, we want somebody who has a vision, who can communicate, who has a solid football foundation, who understands how football is interconnected and what that means."

The Vikings' internal search team has interviewed eight candidates: Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Hackett, who interviewed with the Vikings over videoconferencing on Jan. 16, reportedly accepted the Broncos job on Thursday morning, according to ESPN. Quinn was considered a finalist for the Bears job, which is expected to go to Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Adofo-Mensah is also focused on meeting everyone in the organization and calling the players to get to know them and learn about the culture of the team.

"Our approach to building this roster will be intentional, thoughtful, thorough and detailed, well-planned," he said. "We know the destination. It's sustained success and championships for these great fans. And we know how to get there. It's just having the willingness, the wherewithal and the confidence to make those decisions to stay on the right path."

He cited several people in the NFL who were influential in his path and philosophy, notably Brian Hampton, the 49ers' vice president of football administration, and Berry, whom Adofo-Mensah referred to as "my big bro."

It was from Berry that Adofo-Mensah adopted a key tenet of his philosophy.

"'No stone unturned,' that's the standard," he said. "That's what we'll live by at the Vikings, and I learned that from him."