Vikings fumble game against Eagles

The Vikings lost 34-28 at Philadelphia. 
Photos by Star Tribune staff Star Tribune
September 15, 2023 — 12:02am

The Vikings’ Troy Dye forced a fumble on Britain Covey of the Eagles in the first quarter Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith pulled down a first-down catch early in the first quarter over Vikings safety Theo Jackson.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Vikings outside linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) in the first quarter.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrated his first-quarter 54 yard catch over Vikings safties Theo Jackson (25) and Harrison Smith (22).

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) tackled Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the first quarter for no gain.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson in the second quarter.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) scored a touchdown in the second quarter.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox picked up a Kirk Cousins fumble and was chased by Vikings guard Ed Ingram (67) in the third quarter.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first quarter.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

The Vikings Brandon Powell (4) fumbled the ball on a punt return in the first quarter.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Theo Jackson intercepted a pass in the first quarter.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) strip-sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the third quarter. The ball was recovered by Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91).

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Vikings defensive back Akayleb Evans broke up a pass intended for A.J. Brown of the Eagles in the fourth quarter.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay broke up a third quarter pass intended for Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks tackled Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the third quarter.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Eagles linebacker Zach Cunningham (52) tackled Vikings running back Alexander Mattison for no gain in the third quarter.

Jerry Holt, Star Tribune

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was pressured by Danielle Hunter in the fourth quarter.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

DeVonta Smith (6) of the Eagles caught a 63-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

D’Andre Swift of the Eagles is chased by Vikings linebacker Josh Metellus during a long run in the fourth quarter.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

An Eagles fan celebrated at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell walked the sidelines in the third quarter.

Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune

