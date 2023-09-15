Vikings fumble game against Eagles

The Vikings’ Troy Dye forced a fumble on Britain Covey of the Eagles in the first quarter Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith pulled down a first-down catch early in the first quarter over Vikings safety Theo Jackson. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Vikings outside linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) in the first quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith celebrated his first-quarter 54 yard catch over Vikings safties Theo Jackson (25) and Harrison Smith (22). Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (97) tackled Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the first quarter for no gain. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson in the second quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) scored a touchdown in the second quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox picked up a Kirk Cousins fumble and was chased by Vikings guard Ed Ingram (67) in the third quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune The Vikings Brandon Powell (4) fumbled the ball on a punt return in the first quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Theo Jackson intercepted a pass in the first quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) strip-sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the third quarter. The ball was recovered by Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91). Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) picked up a Kirk Cousins fumble and was chased by Vikings guard Ed Ingram (67) in the third quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Vikings defensive back Akayleb Evans broke up a pass intended for A.J. Brown of the Eagles in the fourth quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Eagles cornerback Darius Slay broke up a third quarter pass intended for Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks tackled Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the third quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Eagles linebacker Zach Cunningham (52) tackled Vikings running back Alexander Mattison for no gain in the third quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was pressured by Danielle Hunter in the fourth quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune DeVonta Smith (6) of the Eagles caught a 63-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune D’Andre Swift of the Eagles is chased by Vikings linebacker Josh Metellus during a long run in the fourth quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune An Eagles fan celebrated at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell walked the sidelines in the third quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune