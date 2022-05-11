Last year, the NFL Draft's top 28 picks signed fully guaranteed, four-year rookie contracts.

On Wednesday, Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine became the first player selected with the final pick in the first round — 32nd overall — to get a fully guaranteed deal. He agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth nearly $11.5 million, according to Roc Nation Sports agent Charles Fisher. Nearly half of that, or about $5.5 million, comes in a signing bonus.

Cine, the former Georgia safety, is the first Vikings draft pick to agree to terms on his contract ahead of the first practice at this weekend's rookie minicamp. He's the ninth 2022 first-round pick to get his contract wrapped up.

Draft classes get signed quickly since the 2011 collective bargaining agreement slotted the total value of rookie deals based on draft position, making all NFL rookie contracts largely boilerplate four-year deals. First-round picks, like Cine, get fifth-year team options.

There are still negotiations based on the total guaranteed money, which has increased to full guarantees for nearly all first-round selection; offset contract language (if a player is released and signs with a new team, previous guarantees can be offset by what that player earns from his new team); signing bonus payment terms; and how or whether guarantees can be voided due to off-field or on-field conduct.