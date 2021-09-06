The Vikings could get a longer look at first-round pick Christian Darrisaw this week, though it will still take some time before they determine whether they're ready to hand over the starting left tackle job to him.

Coach Mike Zimmer said Darrisaw — who had his second groin surgery of the year on Aug. 12 — will likely get some work in individual drills on Wednesday, when the Vikings begin preparations for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Bengals in Cincinnati. But Darrisaw has barely been on the field since the Vikings selected him 23rd overall in April — "I think he's practiced four times since he's been here," Zimmer said.

Rashod Hill is in line to start at left tackle on Sunday, while the Vikings wait to see what they can expect from Darrisaw at this point.

"Well, I think the biggest thing is watching him practice and then we start seeing him and start seeing him develop," Zimmer said. "Some of those things are going to show up early. Especially when he hasn't practiced in awhile. Is it the right footwork? Is he making mistakes? How's he pass protecting? It's just going to be an evaluation each week and then when we decide to put him in there then we do. Or if we do."

Hill, a practice-squad pickup in 2016, has fashioned a long career for himself in Minnesota thanks to his usefulness as a swing tackle. His starting job at the beginning of this year, though, will be his first since 2018.

"I was actually thinking about that yesterday. I was talking to my wife. I still think about that sometimes — my journey from coming out [of college], being undrafted, practice squad, getting here," Hill said. "It's special that I have an opportunity to be a starter again right now, which is a blessing. I ain't taking it for granted."