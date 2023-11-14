T.J. Hockenson's historic first half during the Vikings' 27-19 win against the Saints on Sunday happened in a flash.

The tight end had one catch for 10 yards in the first quarter, seemingly following the plan of being limited by a rib injury suffered the week prior. Then came a critical third down in the second quarter. The Vikings were in Saints territory, needing five yards for a first down and points to break a 3-3 tie.

In the video below, quarterback Joshua Dobbs probably could've anticipated receiver Brandon Powell streaking open on a crossing route and thrown this for a relatively easy completion. But Dobbs, gifted ample time in the pocket, still made a play. He evaded the rush and found Hockenson for a 14-yard gain in a scramble drill.

"With him in the backfield, you can't think the play is over," Hockenson said. "If he doesn't get you the first or second time, he's going to move around and you just have to find an open area. It's a little like streetball, which is fun. You just got to continue to play through the whistle."

Hockenson muscled his way through the defense for another 10 yards after the catch, which sent a message to play caller Kevin O'Connell that he was healthy enough for more. That was Hockenson's first catch in the second quarter, when the bulk — nine grabs, 118 yards and a score — of his production happened.

Hockenson credited O'Connell's play design for the 28-yard touchdown just before halftime. O'Connell called plays directly to Hockenson throughout the second quarter, including this "dime" of a pass from Dobbs, as Hockenson described.

In the video below, you'll see running back Alexander Mattison (2) stay in for extra pass protection as the Saints show blitz. Powell (4) also chips the edge rusher to help buy more time for Dobbs. This is all to get Hockenson downfield, where he said coaches gave him flexibility in the route to play off Saints safety Lonnie Johnson (28). Dobbs stares down Hockenson the whole way, reading what Hockenson is reading in the defense.

"That's a K.O. special," Hockenson said. "We kind of get an option to freelance a little bit, so saw what the safety was doing; he played outside, tried to lean him a little bit and get separation and Josh and I were on the same page. That was just a lot of fun. That was a big-time play, and Josh put it right over the [defender] — just a dime."