Vikings

Vikings fans prepare to wake and holler ‘Skol!’ while watching morning game in Ireland

Bars and homes across Minnesota are preparing for the 8:30 a.m. game with breakfast and brunch.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 27, 2025 at 9:32PM
Minnesota Vikings fans last year at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bars and businesses across Minnesota are preparing a full day of activities for football fans as the Vikings face off against the Steelers on Sunday in Ireland .

The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Minnesota time in Dublin. Each team has a record of 2-1 and is tied for first in their respective divisions.

Many Twin Cities bars have posted their watch party details on Facebook.

At Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, Sam Rook said staffers are getting the kitchen ready. Because it’s an early game, the casino’s marketing vice president said, they are focusing more on breakfast and brunch items than small bites and cocktails.

He advised fans to arrive early and to bring their appetites.

“We’re rolling out a full breakfast buffet so fans can load up on game-day fuel, including hearty classics alongside some Hop House favorites, plus coffee, beer, and cocktails,” Rook said.

“Hop House will have the same high-energy atmosphere fans love,” he added, “just with a morning twist.”

Brian Raiche, a manager at Alary’s Bar & Barbecue in downtown St. Paul, expects a decent crowd for it watch party. Alary’s is traditionally a Chicago Bears bar but opened its stools to Vikings fans during last year’s game in London.

The decision was “wildly successful,” Raiche said, so Alary’s will open at 7:30 a.m. Sunday with increased staffing.

“We’re serving breakfast until noon, and beyond that we’re going to be prepared for a hopefully good crowd,” he said.

“We do breakfast regularly. We’re just tweaking our hours to accommodate the early games.”

Kyeland Jackson

General Assignment Reporter

Kyeland Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

