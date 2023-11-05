Vikings-Falcons: Things to know before and during the game
Battle of backups: Ben Goessling's Vikings-Falcons prediction, preview
Rookie Jaren Hall will make his first start for a team that's won its last three and decided to keep its roster together after losing Kirk Cousins. Atlanta's QB is a familiar name to Vikings fans.
Jaren Hall's moment has arrived. The Vikings say he's ready.
Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall isn't guaranteed more than one start, but, "You can't look at one game or one opportunity like it's your last," he said.
Souhan: After QB carousel spins, here's what the Vikings should do
Jaren Hall will get a chance to keep the Vikings' winning streak alive and show he deserves the role. If the new faces don't claim the job, the team should bring back Kirk Cousins.
Vikings mailbag: How many QBs will play? What is realistic for Hall?
This week's reader questions focus on expectations: how many QBs they should expect the Vikings to use and what should be expected from the run game.
'Chill' Hall prepares for extra pressure from Falcons in first start
If Atlanta blitzes Jaren Hall, the Vikings say they have several ways to counter the extra pressure on Jaren hall, the rookie quarterback
Weak Vikings running game now under even more pressure to produce
The Vikings have one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL, but running the ball well will be critical to avoiding third-and-long situations for whoever their new quarterback is.
Neal: Vikings needed Dobbs, and here's why he could succeed in Minnesota
The flag flying above Vikings headquarters is purple, not white. So the team went out and got the quarterback it needed instead of surrendering to fate after Kirk Cousins' injury.
Adofo-Mensah says Vikings plan to 'keep going the way we're going'
However important it was for the Vikings to trade for a quarterback, the NFL trade deadline was more notable for what the Vikings didn't do.
Rocket scientist? Five things to know about the new Vikings quarterback
Before the trade, Joshua Dobbs started every game for the Cardinals this season for injured Kyler Murray. He brings some impressive academic credentials to the Vikings.
Vikings expect Dobbs to be ready to be backup QB against Falcons
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said new quarterback Joshua Dobbs has absorbed enough of the playbook already to run the offense.
Quarterback chaos? That's been the formula for great Vikings seasons
The assumption might be that the Vikings' season is in peril because of Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury. But history suggests the fun and winning could just be beginning.
Ex-Vikings GM Spielman content watching NFL trade deadline from Sanibel Island
Rick Spielman says he has no interest in returning to an NFL front office. He's too happy, too sun-splashed and too busy with media side jobs for bitterness.
Podcast: How many games will the Vikings win without Kirk Cousins?
Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about the outlook for the rest of this season without Kirk Cousins, the running back rotation, the trade deadline and more in this episode.
Hunter gets top NFC defensive honor, says he didn't heed trade talk
Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month after getting five sacks in five games in October. Jordan Addison also won a rookie award.
Dobbs 'not too surprised about anything' as he joins 7th NFL team
New Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs had just moved into a home in Phoenix with belongings recently delivered from Cleveland when he was traded to Minnesota on Tuesday.
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
