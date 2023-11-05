The Falcons play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Vikings-Falcons: Things to know before and during the game

Key players for Sunday’s Vikings-Falcons game include, clockwise from top left, Atlanta rookie running back Bijan Robinson, Vikings edge rusher Dani

Battle of backups: Ben Goessling's Vikings-Falcons prediction, preview

Rookie Jaren Hall will make his first start for a team that's won its last three and decided to keep its roster together after losing Kirk Cousins. Atlanta's QB is a familiar name to Vikings fans.
Jaren Hall, drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of BYU in April, described himself as “a very chill individual.”

Jaren Hall's moment has arrived. The Vikings say he's ready.

November 4
Vikings rookie quarterback Jaren Hall isn't guaranteed more than one start, but, "You can't look at one game or one opportunity like it's your last," he said.
We could see this scene from last summer again in the future: Kirk Cousins in the foreground, Jaren Hall in the background — both Vikings.

Souhan: After QB carousel spins, here's what the Vikings should do

November 4
Jaren Hall will get a chance to keep the Vikings' winning streak alive and show he deserves the role. If the new faces don't claim the job, the team should bring back Kirk Cousins.
Vikings quarterbacks Sean Mannion (19), Jaren Hall (16) and Joshua Dobbs (15) at practice on Thursday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

Vikings mailbag: How many QBs will play? What is realistic for Hall?

November 3
This week's reader questions focus on expectations: how many QBs they should expect the Vikings to use and what should be expected from the run game.
Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday against Atlanta. “I think I’m a very chill individual,” he said.

'Chill' Hall prepares for extra pressure from Falcons in first start

November 2
If Atlanta blitzes Jaren Hall, the Vikings say they have several ways to counter the extra pressure on Jaren hall, the rookie quarterback
In Green Bay, running backs Alexander Mattison, above, and Cam Akers took 25 carries for 50 yards. Only seven of those runs gained more than two yards

Weak Vikings running game now under even more pressure to produce

November 1
The Vikings have one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL, but running the ball well will be critical to avoiding third-and-long situations for whoever their new quarterback is.
Vikings
October 31
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs looked to throw for the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 22 in Seattle. The Vikings acquired Dobbs via a trade Tuesday.

Neal: Vikings needed Dobbs, and here's why he could succeed in Minnesota

The flag flying above Vikings headquarters is purple, not white. So the team went out and got the quarterback it needed instead of surrendering to fate after Kirk Cousins' injury.
Vikings
November 1
Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said his phone was “the most popular phone, I think, in the Minnesota area” after Kirk Cousins got hurt

Adofo-Mensah says Vikings plan to 'keep going the way we're going'

However important it was for the Vikings to trade for a quarterback, the NFL trade deadline was more notable for what the Vikings didn't do.
Vikings
November 1
Joshua Dobbs started every game for the Cardinals this season for the injured Kyler Murray. The Vikings are his seventh NFL team.

Rocket scientist? Five things to know about the new Vikings quarterback

Before the trade, Joshua Dobbs started every game for the Cardinals this season for injured Kyler Murray. He brings some impressive academic credentials to the Vikings.
Vikings
November 3
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said new quarterback Joshua Dobbs “had a good week of practice” and will get extra work in this weekend before Sun

Vikings expect Dobbs to be ready to be backup QB against Falcons

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said new quarterback Joshua Dobbs has absorbed enough of the playbook already to run the offense.
Randball
October 31
Quarterback chaos? That's been the formula for great Vikings seasons

The assumption might be that the Vikings' season is in peril because of Kirk Cousins' season-ending injury. But history suggests the fun and winning could just be beginning.
Vikings
November 3
Rick Spielman was with the Vikings from 2006 to ‘21, the last 10 seasons as GM. He was fired with head coach Mike Zimmer after the 2021 season.

Ex-Vikings GM Spielman content watching NFL trade deadline from Sanibel Island

Rick Spielman says he has no interest in returning to an NFL front office. He's too happy, too sun-splashed and too busy with media side jobs for bitterness.
Vikings
November 3
Podcast: How many games will the Vikings win without Kirk Cousins?

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand open the mailbag and answer your questions about the outlook for the rest of this season without Kirk Cousins, the running back rotation, the trade deadline and more in this episode.
Vikings
November 2
Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter, center, had five sacks in October, including one of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Hunter gets top NFC defensive honor, says he didn't heed trade talk

Vikings edge rusher Danielle Hunter was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month after getting five sacks in five games in October. Jordan Addison also won a rookie award.
Vikings
November 2
Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs participated in practice for the first time Thursday.

Dobbs 'not too surprised about anything' as he joins 7th NFL team

New Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs had just moved into a home in Phoenix with belongings recently delivered from Cleveland when he was traded to Minnesota on Tuesday.
Vikings
September 7
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.