QB Matt Ryan
He hadn’t thrown a TD in 11 quarters, but had four Sunday along with 371 yards and no interceptions.
WR Julio Jones
Back from a hamstring injury, he had eight receptions for 137 yards and two TDs. He was targeted 10 times.
WR Justin Jefferson
The lone bright spot for the Vikings, the rookie had nine catches for 166 yards and two TDs and was targeted 11 times.
