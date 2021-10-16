The Vikings did not list Anthony Barr, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson or Adam Thielen with an injury designation in their final injury report of the week, meaning they should have all four starters on Sunday against the Panthers.

Cook was a full participant in practice for the second straight day, finishing the most extensive work week he's had since spraining his right ankle on Sept. 19 in Arizona. Barr was a full participant Friday after being limited on Thursday; he is in line to play his second game of the year after missing the first four with knee issues.

Thielen (toe) and Jefferson (left ankle) did limited work on Friday after running a few routes at the beginning of Thursday's practice before heading in for rehab. The Vikings also got a full practice on Friday from Alexander Mattison, who did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday with a shoulder injury.

The only players ruled out for the Vikings on Sunday are defensive tackle Michael Pierce and tight end Ben Ellefson. Pierce will miss his second straight game with an elbow injury, while Ellefson will be out because of a knee injury that kept him from practicing all week.

McCaffrey won't play for Panthers

While Cook should be in line to start for the Vikings, Minnesota won't have to worry about containing the league's highest-paid running back. Christian McCaffrey was ruled out for the Panthers with the hamstring injury that's kept him out of the past two games. The Vikings will instead have to concentrate on stopping rookie Chuba Hubbard.

"He runs the ball really well," coach Mike Zimmer said. "Runs good routes, and [does well] coming out of the backfield. He's a good player with speed."

Darrisaw: 'There was light at the end of the tunnel'

First-round pick Christian Darrisaw's family members have been at every Vikings game this season, even though the left tackle hadn't played on offense before last week. Nearly two months after his second groin surgery of the year, Darrisaw got his first game action at left tackle last week, rotating series with Rashod Hill and playing 28 snaps in the process.

"It was amazing, just the process of just going through everything," Darrisaw said Friday. "Just trying to figure out, 'When would this all be over with and could I go out and play?' We're finally here, so it's time to go."

His family will be in Charlotte to watch him again on Sunday, though the Upper Marlboro, Md., native said he'll have his largest contingent of the season to watch him in Baltimore on Nov. 7.

By that point, the 23rd overall pick in the draft could have the left tackle job to himself. His recovery after the second surgery in August helped affirm the process he went through to get here, Darrisaw said.

"I trust the trainers here, and the support staff and Dr. [William] Meyers [who operated on Darrisaw] and everything like that," he said. "We had a plan and I knew that every day I would come and attack it. There was light at the end of the tunnel. Now we're here and ready to go."