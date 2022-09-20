GAME BALLS

QB Jalen Hurts. He dissected the Vikings defense on the ground and through the air, passing for 333 yards, rushing for 57 more and accounting for three Eagles TDs.

CB Darius Slay. He slowed Justin Jefferson, grabbed two interceptions and had three deflections among his five passes defended.

TE Dallas Goedert. He was the Eagles' leading receiver with 82 yards on five catches, but his block on Harrison Smith on Hurts' 26-yard TD run was his play of the game.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

2-10: Kirk Cousins' record on "Monday Night Football." He had won the previous two after losing his first nine

2: Number of new Vikings coaches who started 2-0, Brad Childress (2006) and Leslie Frazier (2010).

347: Yards the Eagles gained in the first half while the Vikings had 93. The Eagles finished with 486.

4.2: The Vikings' average gain per pass play. Cousins' longest completion was 19 yards.

JEFFERSON WATCH

Justin Jefferson needs 916 more yards to pass Randy Moss' NFL record for most yards in a receiver's first three seasons. He needs to average 117.9 yards over the next 15 games to reach his goal of a 2,000-yard season.

UP NEXT

vs. Detroit, Sunday, Noon

Jared Goff threw for four TDs and rookie edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks as the Lions beat Washington 36-27 on Sunday. Detroit (1-1) has scored 71 points in its first two games. In the Vikings' last two games against the Lions, the winning points came on final play.