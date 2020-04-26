Vikings draft breakdown
By position
Defense 9
Linemen 3
Cornerbacks 3
Safeties 2
Linebackers 1
Offense 6
Linemen 3
Wide receivers 2
Quarterbacks 1
By conference
SEC 4
Big Ten 3
Pac-12 2
Big 12 2
ACC 1
Mountain West 1
American 1
Other 1
By round
First 2
Second 1
Third 1
Fourth 3
Fifth 2
Sixth 2
Seventh 4
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Hartman: Vikings' draft picks will be asked to fill big holes on the roster
Everson Griffen and Stefon Diggs both became stars despite being picked in the middle rounds. They're both gone, and new finds will have to replace them.
Vikings
Scoggins: Zimmer has three new cornerbacks to develop for NFL play
To no surprise, the Vikings drafted two cornerbacks with their first four picks and three in the top eight. Mike Zimmer must nurture development in a group of youngsters, with no formal offseason very likely.
Vikings
Souhan: By not making mistakes, Vikings lead NFC North in draft success
While none of us can predict the future, we can always assess real-time logic. The Vikings made use of it during the 2020 NFL draft. Their closest competitors did not.
Vikings
Roster reshape: 15-player draft class is Vikings' largest since 1985
It could be months, not weeks, before the Vikings can see what they can get from a rookie class that emerged from the NFL's first virtual draft and will enter the league through a "virtual offseason" program.
Vikings
Spielman: Vikings' guard spots wide open for 2020
The Vikings added three offensive linemen with 15 picks during the NFL draft, filling out the initial list of candidates for what General Manager Rick Spielman anticipates to be a "wide-open" race this summer