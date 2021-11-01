The Vikings entered Sunday night's game against the Cowboys tied for the league lead in sacks. They have lost the pass rusher who leads their team in that category.

Danielle Hunter, who left the game with an announced shoulder injury in the second quarter, suffered a torn pectoral muscle, according to coach Mike Zimmer. An MRI on Monday morning confirmed the initial diagnosis.

He was injured late in the second quarter, after Tyler Biadasz landed on Hunter on a run play. Hunter stayed in the game for several more plays, and left after Terence Steele's pass set struck him in the right pectoral area.

"I don't think you replace him," coach Mike Zimmer said. "He's one-of-a-kind. It's unfortunate that we're going to miss the next half of the season with him, and all of last year. So, he's a great kid and he'll do a good job in his rehab and he'll be ready to go."

Hunter, who returned to the Vikings after suffering a herniated disc in his neck last season, had six sacks in the team's first seven games. He seemed to be on the way to a new contract this spring after the Vikings added an $18 million roster bonus for 2022 to his deal, as a way of resolving a contract dispute that had kept him out of organized team activities last spring.

Now, Hunter is on his way to his second season-ending surgery in as many years.

The Vikings traded defensive end Stephen Weatherly to the Broncos during the bye week to accommodate the veteran's desire for more playing time after Everson Griffen returned to a starting role. Now, the Vikings' defensive end depth behind Griffen becomes a concern, with third-round pick Patrick Jones (who hasn't played even when healthy this season) dealing with a knee injury.

Second-year man Kenny Willekes stepped in for Hunter on Sunday night, playing 16 snaps, but the Vikings needed Griffen to again play a starter's role (working 60 snaps) while D.J. Wonnum played 53.

"Willekes played a little bit last night. He's been coming on," Zimmer said. "Pat's got some ability and he's been working real hard. So they'll get some opportunities now."