Receiver Dede Westbrook didn't play in the Vikings preseason, but the former Jaguars starter has been building trust among the coaching staff as he's ramped up his workload during practices the past couple weeks.

Westbrook, who signed in July before training camp, has been working with the first-team offense and quarterback Kirk Cousins in practices. He's drawn strong reviews while running routes on his surgically-repaired left knee, which required ACL surgery last October and sidelined him from early camp practices and the entire preseason.

"They've been getting him in practice the last couple weeks," coordinator Klint Kubiak said. "He's gotten some live reps with Kirk, so we have confidence in Dede. He's been practicing a lot lately, so we're really excited about him."

The Vikings offense could use another versatile option like Westbrook, especially after tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered a knee injury that is likely to be season-ending. Coaches planned to use Smith as a mismatch option in the slot on passing downs. Westbrook was the Jaguars' primary slot receiver and could help the Vikings replace Smith as a downfield target. Cousins called Westbrook a "plug-and-play" option, given his 160 catches, 1,720 yards and nine touchdowns in four NFL seasons.

"He can play a lot of spots," Kubiak said. "Coach [Keenan] McCardell has him really ready to play in this offense at all positions. He's been getting some valuable practice reps, and that gives us confidence."

Coaches are also expecting Westbrook to contribute at punt returner. Even though he didn't get any live reps in the preseason, special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken said he trusts Westbrook because of his experience, which includes a 74-yard touchdown return for the Jaguars in 2018.

"I'm very comfortable with him there," Ficken said. "We've practiced him a lot. Also, this is not his first NFL game as a punt returner. He's had success with Jacksonville and that was partially the reason we wanted to bring him here."

Griffen 'rebuilding,' back in No. 97

Defensive end Everson Griffen is back in No. 97 after acquiring it from nose tackle Michael Pierce, who has switched to No. 58 for now. Co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson is hoping to get the same productive pass rusher, too, but admitted it's a process for the 33-year-old Griffen, who wasn't practicing with an NFL team this year until Aug. 23.

Patterson liked what he saw in Griffen's limited work during the preseason finale against Kansas City.

"It's going good," Patterson said. "For him, it's learning the new wrinkles that we've put in. Obviously, in the game in the four plays he was in, he was very productive. I feel comfortable where he is right now, and we just have to keep building."

