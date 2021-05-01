The Vikings enter Saturday's final rounds of the NFL draft with six selections — including three in the fourth round — to keep bolstering the roster.

General Manager Rick Spielman could go many directions, especially after doubling down on the offensive line with the first-round pick of tackle Christian Darrisaw and the third-round pick of guard Wyatt Davis.

After three of the Vikings' initial five picks leaned offense, there's a possibility that Spielman spreads the resources around a depth chart that still needs defensive line and secondary help and likely a new kicker.

The positioning of the Vikings' picks, concentrated in the fourth and fifth rounds, probably won't change much as Spielman eyes a talent pool that's expected to dry up relatively quickly on Saturday. The Vikings currently have picks Nos. 119, 125 and 134 in the fourth round, No. 157 and No. 168 in the fifth round, and No. 199 in the sixth round.

Minnesota has zero picks in the seventh round, which not even Spielman said would change despite years of hoarding late-round picks. It's a different year, after all.

"I don't know how deep it's going to be after the fourth, fifth rounds," Spielman said. "A lot of players opted back in [to college football in 2021]. I just didn't see it as deep right now as it was in previous years. That's why I think it's very important to have all these picks in the middle."

Should the Vikings be seeking a tall press cornerback, Central Florida's Tay Gowan may entice head coach Mike Zimmer. Ohio State's Shaun Wade, Florida's Marco Wilson and Georgia's DJ Daniel might also fit Zimmer's type of long, athletic cover defenders.

Along the defensive line, the Vikings added edge rusher Patrick Jones II out of Pittsburgh in the third round but could use more bodies to form a pass rush. Iowa's Daviyon Nixon and USC's Jay Tufele are among the top defensive tackles remaining. What about another edge? Florida State's Janarius Robinson, at 6-5 and 263 pounds, fits the physical traits often sought by the Vikings.

Before the draft, Spielman all but assured observers that another kicker will be joining the Vikings, whether as a midround pick or as an undrafted free agent. He could have the pick of the litter, depending on how early Spielman can stomach taking another leg.

The draft's top kickers are Miami's Jose Borregales and Florida's Evan McPherson. Whoever joins the Vikings will be competing with kicker Greg Joseph, the journeyman signed this offseason.

A handful of intriguing late-round receiver options remain available from a strong draft class at the position. Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace, South Dakota State's Cade Johnson and USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown are the top prospects left. They may not be available for long on Saturday.

The Vikings could use some receiver depth with Chad Beebe, Bisi Johnson, K.J. Osborn and Dan Chisena behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

"We'll hone in on best available player," Spielman said. "[But] I know there are some areas we want to address."