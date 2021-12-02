Dalvin Tomlinson, whose streak of 74 consecutive starts was snapped at San Francisco on Sunday, was taken off the Vikings' COVID-19 list and was practicing Thursday morning during the portion of practice open to the news media.

Tomlinson's streak had led all NFL defensive tackles. He was one of four starting defensive linemen to miss the 49ers game. It showed as the 49ers ran for 208 yards, three touchdowns and a 5.3-yard average.

Also returning to practice was Anthony Barr, who sat out Wednesday's practice because of a hamstring injury.

Not practicing were safety Cam Bynum (ankle), left tackle Christian Darrisaw (ankle) and running back Dalvin Cook, who will miss some time because of a significant shoulder injury.