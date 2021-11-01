The Vikings survived comeback attempts by Jared Goff and Sam Darnold to get to 3-3 before their bye week. The quarterback they ultimately could not stop was Cooper Rush, owner of one NFL regular-season completion before Sunday night.

Rush, making his first NFL start in place of the injured Dak Prescott, directed an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the game's final minutes, hitting Amari Cooper on an end-zone fade over Cameron Dantzler for the decisive touchdown. The Cowboys' 20-16 stunner dropped the Vikings to 3-4 before back-to-back road games against the Ravens and Chargers.

The Vikings have now blown second-half leads in their last three games; they never led by more than seven on Sunday night, but let the Cowboys creep back into the game.

They began the game willing to test the Cowboys' defense downfield, but drifted into a conservative offensive approach throughout the night. They lost Danielle Hunter to a shoulder injury just before halftime, and their sack leader watched the second half in street clothes, as Rush got more comfortable testing the Vikings' secondary.

Kirk Cousins, who'd completed nine of his 15 passes for 105 yards in the first half, went 16 of 20 for just 79 yards in the second half. The Vikings finished the night 1 of 13 on third downs.

After Prescott's lengthy pregame workout ended with a meeting between Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, owner Jerry Jones and chief operating officer Stephen Jones in U.S. Bank Stadium's west end zone, Dallas made the decision to sit Prescott and give Rush his first start.

The Vikings started the game with a 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 20-yard scoring pass from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen, who faked as though he was blocking for a screen, shed Trevon Diggs and found a hole in the Cowboys' zone.

Down 7-0, the Cowboys began the game intent on helping Rush as much as possible with their run game, running on four of their first six plays to move into Vikings territory. But a false start penalty took Dallas out of its offensive flow, and Eric Kendricks beat Ezekiel Elliott in pass protection for a third-down sack to force a field goal, which Greg Zuerlein missed wide left.

The quarterback forced a pass for Dalton Schultz into coverage on the Cowboys' second drive, and Harrison Smith tipped it before Xavier Woods picked it off in Vikings territory. But the Vikings did not score on the ensuing drive.

Rush hit Amari Cooper for 29 yards on a Cowboys field goal drive next, and Dallas had a chance to get the ball back with a chance to take the lead with just under five minutes left in the first half.

But as the Cowboys bluffed like they were trying to block Jordan Berry's punt, trying to jump the snap count before Bradley Anae jumped offside. The penalty gave the Vikings a fresh set of downs; they turned it into a field goal after a 32-yard completion from Cousins to Thielen (and a pair of conservative pass attempts deep in Cowboys territory).

Noah Brown couldn't outrun Bashaud Breeland and catch up to Rush's go ball before halftime, giving the Vikings one more chance to add points late in the second quarter. But they couldn't get lined up quickly enough following a 13-yard Cousins scramble, and let the clock run down instead of calling their final timeout. They took a knee to end the first half with a 10-3 lead.

On the first drive of the second half, Rush made his first big throw of the night.

He fired a post route to Cedrick Wilson, who beat Mackensie Alexander and split the Vikings' safeties, turning Smith around as the veteran gave chase. The 73-yard touchdown tied the game 10-10, as a sizable contingent of Cowboys fans roared while Vikings fans reacted in stunned silence.

The reaction turned to boos as the Vikings' offense stagnated, and on the Cowboys' final drive, things boiled over.

Rush hit Cooper for 33 yards — on a play where the receiver twice bobbled the ball before catching it — and came back with a second straight completion over Breeland to Cooper for 18 yards. The Vikings drew a defensive delay of game penalty on the final drive for trying to call consecutive timeouts, and on a third-and-11, Elliott broke tackles from Anthony Barr and Woods on his way to a 15-yard gain. Rush hit Cooper for the game-winning score on the next play with 51 seconds left.

With the Vikings out of timeouts after they got the ball back, they could get no closer than their own 42 before Cousins threw incomplete with Randy Gregory bearing down on him to end the game.

BOXSCORE: Dallas 20, Vikings 16