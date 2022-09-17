Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. has been ruled out for the Vikings' Monday night game against the Eagles.

The second-round pick did not practice this week after suffering a quadriceps injury on special teams against the Packers. Booth played only two snaps before exiting. The Vikings defense will have cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, Cameron Dantzler, Akayleb Evans and Kris Boyd at Philadelphia.

Booth, who dealt with injuries at Clemson, was recovering from sports hernia surgery when the Vikings drafted him, and missed time last month because of an ankle injury.

"No concern for me," coach Kevin O'Connell said Saturday. "He's been mentally prepared, ready to go every single week. We're really excited about him and the trajectory he's on, it's just a matter of, you know, a little bit of bad luck here and there. I have no doubt when he gets up and running, we're going to be real thankful we got him."

Peterson was excused from Saturday's practice to attend a funeral. He is expected to travel with the team and play on Monday night. Booth also will travel despite being injured.

"Everything's part of that growing process for him," O'Connell said. "Going through the pregame, going through the meetings the night before the game and him being as locked in as he possibly can during that 3½-hour window so when we evaluate the tape come Tuesday, he feels a part of it."

Safety Lewis Cine (knee), edge rusher D.J. Wonnum (foot) and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (biceps) will play. The Vikings could elevate a defensive back from the practice squad before kickoff to replace Booth.

The Eagles active roster will be at full strength with no injury designations. Guard Landon Dickerson (illness) and tight end Jack Stoll (ankle) will play after full practices on Saturday.

'Take it the distance'

The Vikings secondary faces a different test Monday than the Packers receiving corps with a couple rookies. The Eagles' aerial attack is led by Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Brown, who was traded from the Titans this offseason, and 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith.

Brown had 10 catches for 155 yards in his debut for Philadelphia, including a 54-yard deep catch and run in a successful two-minute drive before halftime at Detroit last week. Packers receivers combined for 120 yards last week against the Vikings.

"Very big, physical," Peterson said of the 6-1, 226-pound Brown. "Can take it the distance anytime the ball is in his hands. … We know we have our work cut out for ourselves this week."

Work in progress

Wide receiver Jalen Reagor, acquired by the Vikings in an Aug. 31 trade with the Eagles, is still learning the offense and could be limited to punt returns against his former team. The Vikings played only three receivers on offense — Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn — against the Packers.

Reagor, who has said he's "not worried" about what kind of reception he will get from Eagles fans, and rookie Jalen Nailor will continue to play on special teams.

"He's a smart guy," coordinator Wes Phillips said of Reagor. "Picked things up really well, but there's a lot of different phases of offense, so we're certainly looking forward to mixing him in as we go. The more comfortable he gets, the more reps he'll get."