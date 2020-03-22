VIKINGS ARRIVING
Michael Pierce, DT: three-year free-agent contract
VIKINGS STAYING
Dan Bailey, K: three-year contract
Britton Colquitt, P: three-year contract
Kirk Cousins, QB: two-year extension
Anthony Harris, S: franchise tag
Rashod Hill, OT: new contract
VIKINGS LEAVING
Mackensie Alexander, CB: signed with Bengals
Stefon Diggs, WR: traded to Bills
Everson Griffen, DE: released
Linval Joseph, DT: released, signed with Chargers
Josh Kline, G: released
Jayron Kearse, S: signed with Lions
Xavier Rhodes, CB: released
Andrew Sendejo, S: signed with Browns
Trae Waynes, CB: signed with Bengals
Stephen Weatherly, DE: signed with Panthers
