VIKINGS ARRIVING

Michael Pierce, DT: three-year free-agent contract

VIKINGS STAYING

Dan Bailey, K: three-year contract

Britton Colquitt, P: three-year contract

Kirk Cousins, QB: two-year extension

Anthony Harris, S: franchise tag

Rashod Hill, OT: new contract

VIKINGS LEAVING

Mackensie Alexander, CB: signed with Bengals

Stefon Diggs, WR: traded to Bills

Everson Griffen, DE: released

Linval Joseph, DT: released, signed with Chargers

Josh Kline, G: released

Jayron Kearse, S: signed with Lions

Xavier Rhodes, CB: released

Andrew Sendejo, S: signed with Browns

Trae Waynes, CB: signed with Bengals

Stephen Weatherly, DE: signed with Panthers