When the Vikings and Tennessee are finished, join Michael Rand and Vikings fans on our StribSports Live show, "Purple Reign, Purple Pain," to talk about the game.
You'll also have a chance to join in with RandBall and his guests. Look for the show to begin within five or 10 minutes of the final gun.
Watch live here, or you can see it on the Star Tribune Sports video page.
StribSports Live is presented by X-Golf.
And you can click here to see previous StribSports Live shows.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Reality check: Jags look like many expected in lopsided loss
This is what the Jacksonville Jaguars were expected to look like in 2020.
Vikings
Fitzpatrick keeps his job as Dolphins QB for another week
Ryan Fitzpatrick emerged early Friday from the Miami Dolphins' first victorious locker room of the year wearing a tropical print shirt adorned with purple pineapples as a complement to his beachcomber beard.
Sports
Virus again slashes French Open crowd sizes; now only 1,000
With only one week separating the end of one and the start of the other, the Tour de France and the French Open were shaping up as a double bill of sports entertainment, with masked but nevertheless live crowds, that would bear out President Emmanuel Macron's arguments that the country can live with the coronavirus.
Wild
Next chapter? Koivu hasn't decided whether to keep playing hockey
Mikko Koivu has been captain of the Finnish national team, and is one of the country's most-known celebrities despite living in Minnesota for more than a decade.
High Schools
Mike Grant to leave Eden Prairie activities director post Jan. 1
Grant, 63, will remain as the school's football coach. His teams have won 11 state championships since he took that job in 1992.