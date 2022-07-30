Kevin O'Connell has his first franchise first in his very first week of training camp.

Per the 37-year-old Vikings coach's wishes, the team asked via the video board inside TCO Stadium that fans not post videos of practice on social media.

That's a new one for the new head coach.

Greeting the large crowd on the first day fans were allowed to watch practice was this sign:

"Vikings Fans. Please help our team, not the opponents, and refrain from taking videos of practice."

O'Connell said doing so is a competitive disadvantage, adding that he and his own staff gather social media videos shot at other NFL camps to "build up inventory of our opponents."

"I understand there's going to be some fans that get excited — and maybe not just fans — and video some things and put them out there," O'Connell said. "But, ultimately, the goal is, especially for our fans, to understand that they're a part of this [team] and the excitement and joy of being a part of it.

"I'm not going to tell anybody sitting in those bleachers what they can and can't do. But understand there's a reason behind it. It's not just coach-speak. And ultimately, we'll continue to invite folks in as long as we possibly can before we have to start closing things down and start getting ready for our first game."

Davis has vet's edge

Jesse Davis, the 30-year-old veteran with the inside track at right guard, was back practicing Saturday after getting some planned time off Friday.

O'Connell said the training staff has a plan for Davis to protect a knee's he's had problems with in the past. Other 30-somethings on the roster will get similar consideration throughout camp, particularly on lighter workload days.

"It's all been — believe it or not — really thought out to kind of make sure we're getting guys reps for that true competition and evaluation phase," O'Connell said.

O'Connell called the right guard competition "still very, very fluid with a lot of guys competing." Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips provided some more detail, indicating that rookie second-round draft pick Ed Ingram has a lot of ground to make up on the front-running Davis.

"Right now, Jesse's been doing a great job with the ones," Phillips said. "Chris Reed is doing a nice job, too, and Ed Ingram is doing a nice job.

"But there's just some things as a rookie, it's going to take you a minute to get the techniques that we're asking, whereas Jesse's such a veteran he's been in so many systems that he's done a lot of things a lot of different ways. Probably picked it up a little bit faster in the new system."

Advantage Cooper

Justin Jefferson is on record saying he thinks he is better than Cooper Kupp, the Rams' All-Pro receiver, Super Bowl champion and winner of receiving's triple crown. And Phillips, the Rams tight ends coach a year ago, made sure to stay mostly neutral by praising both as "really outstanding players."

There is, however, one category in which even Phillips must rank Jefferson as an also-ran to Kupp: Run blocking.

"Honestly, it's hard to compare to Cooper Kupp [to anyone] in that aspect," said Phillips, the Rams tight ends coach last year. "Cooper would come to us early in the week with run ideas. Not only pass ideas but run ideas where he was involved blocking. That's just what kind of psycho Cooper Kupp is.

"That was a first for me, absolutely. For a guy who's leading the league in receiving and is coming in saying, 'I think this run would be good. I can help seal the edge right here,' it's rare."

Etc.

• Cornerback Kris Boyd was limited in Saturday's practice.

• The highlight for fans Saturday was a 60-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins over the head of safety Cam Bynum and into the fingertips of receiver K.J. Osborn during team drills. Osborn capped the play with his version of "The Griddy."