The Vikings put running back Alexander Mattison on the Reserve/COVID-19 protocol list Monday, which was a non-practice day, and claimed running back Wayne Gallman off waivers from Atlanta.

Special teams standout Dan Chisena also went on the COVID-19 list for the Vikings, who play on Monday night in Chicago, as did practice squad guard Kyle Hinton.

All three players tested positive for COVID-19, as did 34 other NFL players or practice squad members Monday.

Linebacker Ryan Connelly was placed on injured reserve; he appeared to suffer a knee injury covering the second half kickoff in Thursday night's 36-28 victory over Pittsburgh.

Gallman's best game this season was against Dallas in Week 10, when he rushed for 55 yards on 15 carries. The Falcons waived him on Friday.

A fourth round pick from Clemson in 2017 by the Giants, Gallman spent four seasons with New York, running for 682 yards in 2020. He signed with San Francisco as a free agent before this season, but was cut by the 49ers and signed by Atlanta.

Gallman started 37 games at Clemson and ran for 3,429 yards and 34 touchdowns. He set a single-season school record with 1,527 yards in 2015.

Mattison has backed up Dalvin Cook this season, starting three games when Cook was injured. The third-year pro from Boise State has 432 rushing yards this season on 116 carries, and 24 receptions for 183 yards. He has scored seven touchdowns.

Cook returned from a shoulder injury and ran for 205 yards in Thursday's game.

Kene Nwangwu has been the third running back for the Vikings, who are 6-7 this season. They return to practice on Wednesday.