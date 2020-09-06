The New York Giants made the puzzling move to part with a promising fifth-round pick before his second NFL season, and the Vikings jumped on Eden Prairie native Ryan Connelly as waiver claims were processed on Sunday.

Connelly, who had two interceptions in three starts as a Giants rookie linebacker, returns to Minnesota as the Vikings continue rotating linebacker depth. He was waived by the Giants ahead of Saturday’s deadline to set the initial 53-man roster. Linebacker Hardy Nickerson Jr. was waived Sunday to make room for Connelly.

The moves continued as the Vikings re-signed 13 players waived during roster cuts to the practice squad. None of the players waived by the Vikings on Saturday were claimed by other teams.

Three practice squad jobs remain open, and kicker Chase McLaughlin is reportedly set to return, according to the Providence Journal. McLaughlin was recently waived by the Colts and spent a week on the Vikings practice squad last year.

Vikings practice squad (13 of 16 available spots)

QB Jake Browning

QB Nate Stanley

FB Jake Bargas

TE Brandon Dillon

WR Alexander Hollins

OL Aviante Collins

OT Blake Brandel

G Kyle Hinton

C Brett Jones

CB Mark Fields II

DB Nate Meadors

S Josh Metellus

LB Blake Lynch

Notably, top undrafted signings in cornerback Nevelle Clarke and receiver Quartney Davis have not been re-signed at this point. The Vikings guaranteed $473,000 to undrafted free agents this spring, with $115,000 going to Clarke and $110,000 to Davis, the Texas A&M product signed away from the Cowboys in a bidding war.

Linebacker Ben Gedeon will miss at least the first six weeks of the season after being placed on the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list on Saturday. Gedeon has not suited up since suffering two concussions last season.

Safety Myles Dorn, undrafted out of UNC, was placed on injured reserve on Sunday. Dorn was last seen practicing with the team Friday during the portion open to reporters. The severity of Dorn’s injury is unclear, but NFL teams can return an unlimited number of players from injured reserve during the 2020 season.