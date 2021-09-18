For the first time since 2003, the Vikings will play an Arizona Cardinals team without native Minnesotan and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald Jr.

Fitzgerald, 38, hasn't formally retired from the NFL, but it's looking more like the former Holy Angels standout has privately called it a career after starting 270 of 272 games, including playoffs, over 17 seasons. He remains a free agent as the Cardinals play host to the Vikings in Week 2.

Those who know him well in Arizona say Fitzgerald would prefer to fade away quietly without any sort of announcement and hates tearful retirement news conferences.

After spending much of the offseason dodging the question about whether he was retiring, Fitzgerald hinted last month on his SiriusXM show "Let's Go" with Jim Gray that he might be done for good.

Of course, he also left some wiggle room.

"I just don't have the urge to play right now," Fitzgerald said. "I don't know how I'll feel in September, October, November moving forward, but I just, today, I just don't have the urge, and I think I have to be respectful of that. Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do."

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have moved on and probably aren't looking to sign him after Kyler Murray and the offense rolled during a 38-13 season-opening victory at Tennessee.

Without Fitzgerald, the Cardinals can play Christian Kirk in the slot, where he's a better fit. They also have more reps to give promising rookie second-round pick Rondale Moore, a 5-7, 181-pounder with way more speed.

Fitzgerald's record against his hometown team likely ends at 2-7. He caught 55 balls for 712 yards and one touchdown against the Vikings.

His best game against the Vikings was his first one, when he caught 11 of 16 targets for 172 yards at the Metrodome in 2006. His only touchdown against the Vikings came in a 2009 victory, in which he had eight catches for 143 yards.

Overall, Fitzgerald ranks second in NFL history behind Jerry Rice in catches (1,432) and yards receiving (17,492). He ranks sixth in touchdowns (121).

And, if indeed 2020 was it for Fitzgerald, he's likely to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with Drew Brees when the two of them become eligible in 2026.