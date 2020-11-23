nonstops in the red zone

Dallas made four trips into the red zone (inside the opponent’s 20-yard line) on Sunday, and each time, the Vikings defense managed to do next to nothing. Three times, the Cowboys punched in a touchdown. The clock stopped them the other time, forcing them to settle for a short field goal before the end of the first half. (Dallas also skipped the red zone entirely on one TD, a 42-yard romp by Tony Pollard in the fourth quarter.) Here are the Cowboys’ successful red-zone trips:

Time Drive Result

1Q, 9:26 left 3 plays, 30 yards TD: Ezekiel Elliott 6 pass from Andy Dalton

2Q, 4:55 left 9 plays, 52 yards TD: CeeDee Lamb 4 pass from Dalton

2Q, :02 left 5 plays, 47 yards FG Greg Zuerlein 19

4Q, 1:37 left 11 plays, 61 yards TD: Dalton Schultz 2 pass from Dalton