Edge rusher Marcus Davenport's Vikings debut will have to wait.

Davenport is inactive for Sunday's season opener against the Buccaneers. He was listed questionable after a limited practice on Friday. Davenport, 27, signed a one-year deal in March after spending five seasons in New Orleans as a 2018 first-round pick. He'll be replaced by D.J. Wonnum in the starting lineup.

Davenport has $2 million tied up in per-game roster bonuses, which typically means a player must be active to earn that weekly pay. However, Davenport's contract states he can earn the weekly $117,647 whether active or inactive as long as it's not tied to the "pre-existing condition" that is his shoulder injury twice operated on during 2022.

The Vikings elevated running back Myles Gaskin and edge rusher Benton Whitley from the practice squad.

Gaskin, the former Dolphins draft pick who signed Aug. 30, is expected to be re-signed to the active roster next week. He was cut on Friday and signed to the practice squad Saturday, a procedural move that limits the team's financial commitment to him. All veterans (with at least four years experience) are guaranteed their base salaries for the entire season if they're on an active roster Week 1.

The team released receiver Lucky Jackson from the practice squad on Saturday to make room for Gaskin, whose active roster spot remains open.

Six rookies will be making their NFL debuts, including receiver Jordan Addison, cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon and NaJee Thompson, linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., quarterback Jaren Hall and safety Jay Ward.

Hall, the fifth-round pick, is eligible to suit up as the third-string quarterback and not count against the team's 48-player limit. A new NFL rule this offseason allows teams to dress a third quarterback as an extra active player.

Thompson, who went undrafted from Georgia Southern, told the Star Tribune this week that he's expecting to have an immediate role on special teams. He will most likely handle gunner duties in punt coverage — a key spot led by former cornerback Kris Boyd, who signed with the Cardinals in free agency.

Right tackle Brian O'Neill told the Star Tribune he's ready for a full workload just nine months after suffering an avulsion fracture to his right Achilles on Jan. 1.

Vikings' inactives: Davenport (ankle), TE Nick Muse, OLB Andre Carter II, OT David Quessenberry and DT Jaquelin Roy

Buccaneers' inactives: RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, CB Derrek Pitts, OLB Markees Watts, OL Brandon Walton, TE Payne Durham

The team is honoring Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant before and during Sunday's game. Grant, who coached the Vikings for 18 seasons, passed away in March at the age of 95.