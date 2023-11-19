Vikings fans look on during a game at Denver in 2015.
Star Tribune
Vikings fans look on during a game at Denver in 2015.

Vikings-Broncos: Things to know before and during the game

33 minutes ago
Tap on the headline above before kickoff and during play to see the Star Tribune's coverage highlights and more about the game.
Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, center, has turned up the pressure in recent weeks with Nik Bonitto, top left; Zach Allen, top right; and J

Ben Goessling's Vikings-Broncos prediction: Which win streak ends?

3:00pm
The Vikings have won five in a row while the Broncos have a three-game winning streak heading into the Sunday night game in Denver.
Brian Flores: smiling. Opposing offensive coordinators: probably not smiling.

Scoggins: Vikings' bet on 'Flo' looking like a big winner

5:03pm
The defensive coordinator has dusted off defense that was in the NFL basement last season and created an identity that is successful and tough to plan against.
Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips attended practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn., on Friday.

Vikings' Phillips wants to be a head coach, but has unfinished business

6:57pm
Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, the son and grandson of NFL coaches, doesn't call the team's plays. But he is an invaluable game-planner and eye in the sky during games for Kevin O'Connell.
One-time backup Case Keenum’s heroics on Jan. 14, 2018, can never be topped ... or can they?

Reusse: Vikings QB history full of fun Dobbs-like surprises

November 17
Patrick Reusse takes us on a Vikings history tour of emergency quarterbacks. Joshua Dobbs is just the latest QB to get his unexpected shot in Minnesota.
Joshua Dobbs having success as a passer is a testament to his smarts and to the Vikings coaching staff.

Scoggins: How Dobbs and Vikings found success in only a dozen days

November 16
Success and harmony on the football field usually takes months and minicamps to create. Joshua Dobbs and his Vikings coaches have developed it at warp speed, by comparison.
Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21), who had started all 10 games this season, will miss Sunday night’s matchup with the Broncos in Denver.

Vikings' Evans out vs. Broncos; Mullens could be No. 2 QB

November 17
Rookie cornerback Mekhi Blackmon could get his first NFL start in place of the injured Akayleb Evans, but rookie QB Jaren Hall isn't ready to return.
Vikings
November 14
Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks, left, usually wears the green dot on his helmet, meaning he receives defensive signals from coaches. Rookie Ivan Pace

Vikings big question: How significant will Hicks' absence be?

Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks is out after having leg surgery. His absence, however long it lasts, will test the team's defense.
Vikings
November 15
In his second stint with the Vikings, linebacker Anthony Barr (center, shown in the 2021 season) will wear No. 54, the number of his old friend and fo

Vikings, Barr find the time is right for a reunion

"I was getting pretty bored," said linebacker Anthony Barr, who has been out of the NFL since January. He re-signed with the Vikings this week after Jordan Hicks injured his shin and required surgery.
Vikings
November 17
Kirk Cousins spoke to the media for the first time since tearing his Achilles.

Cousins leans on faith, looks forward to resuming his career as a Viking

In his first new conference since tearing his Achilles, Kirk Cousins said he wants to play again for the Vikings but after the injury he's learning to hold his career "loosely."
Vikings
November 17
Travis Kelce, left, and Jason Kelce will meet on the football field again when the Chiefs play the Eagles in Kansas City on Monday night.

Mark Craig's Week 11 NFL picks: Who wins the Super Bowl rematch?

The Chiefs play the Eagles again, the Browns face the Steelers without Deshaun Watson, and the Vikings and Broncos put winning streaks on the line.
Vikings
November 14
Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs celebrated after running for a 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter of a 27-19 victory over the Saints on Sunday.

What does Dobbs' mobility mean for the future of the Vikings offense?

With Kirk Cousins done for the season and Joshua Dobbs taking over the offense, his running skills are showing the potential for how the Vikings could look.
Vikings
September 7
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.

With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.