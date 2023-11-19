Vikings-Broncos: Things to know before and during the game
Ben Goessling's Vikings-Broncos prediction: Which win streak ends?
The Vikings have won five in a row while the Broncos have a three-game winning streak heading into the Sunday night game in Denver.
Scoggins: Vikings' bet on 'Flo' looking like a big winner
The defensive coordinator has dusted off defense that was in the NFL basement last season and created an identity that is successful and tough to plan against.
Vikings' Phillips wants to be a head coach, but has unfinished business
Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, the son and grandson of NFL coaches, doesn't call the team's plays. But he is an invaluable game-planner and eye in the sky during games for Kevin O'Connell.
Reusse: Vikings QB history full of fun Dobbs-like surprises
Patrick Reusse takes us on a Vikings history tour of emergency quarterbacks. Joshua Dobbs is just the latest QB to get his unexpected shot in Minnesota.
Scoggins: How Dobbs and Vikings found success in only a dozen days
Success and harmony on the football field usually takes months and minicamps to create. Joshua Dobbs and his Vikings coaches have developed it at warp speed, by comparison.
Vikings' Evans out vs. Broncos; Mullens could be No. 2 QB
Rookie cornerback Mekhi Blackmon could get his first NFL start in place of the injured Akayleb Evans, but rookie QB Jaren Hall isn't ready to return.
Vikings big question: How significant will Hicks' absence be?
Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks is out after having leg surgery. His absence, however long it lasts, will test the team's defense.
Vikings, Barr find the time is right for a reunion
"I was getting pretty bored," said linebacker Anthony Barr, who has been out of the NFL since January. He re-signed with the Vikings this week after Jordan Hicks injured his shin and required surgery.
Cousins leans on faith, looks forward to resuming his career as a Viking
In his first new conference since tearing his Achilles, Kirk Cousins said he wants to play again for the Vikings but after the injury he's learning to hold his career "loosely."
Mark Craig's Week 11 NFL picks: Who wins the Super Bowl rematch?
The Chiefs play the Eagles again, the Browns face the Steelers without Deshaun Watson, and the Vikings and Broncos put winning streaks on the line.
What does Dobbs' mobility mean for the future of the Vikings offense?
With Kirk Cousins done for the season and Joshua Dobbs taking over the offense, his running skills are showing the potential for how the Vikings could look.
Vikings bar finder: Updated list of where to watch games across the U.S.
With 86 verified Vikings bars in 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.
