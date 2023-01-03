The Vikings put right tackle Brian O'Neill and center Austin Schlottmann on injured reserve Tuesday, two days after both players were knocked out in the first quarter against the Packers.

O'Neill had already been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bears by coach Kevin O'Connell because of "pretty significant" calf injury. But going on injured reserve means he must sit out four games, effectively ending his season unless the Vikings reach the Super Bowl. O'Neill has been a fixture in the starting offensive line since his rookie season in 2018.

Schlottmann, who was starting at center in place of the injured Garrett Bradbury (back), was lost for the season after sustaining a fractured fibula in his left ankle.

To help fill holes on the depleted line, the Vikings signed former Browns center Greg Mancz and former Rams tackle Bobby Evans to their practice squad.

Chris Reed made his first appearance at center in an NFL game Sunday in place of Schlottmann while Oli Udoh stepped in for O'Neill. Udoh is expected to start against Chicago. It is unclear whether Mancz, who has started 32 NFL games, will be immediately thrust into a significant role.

Bradbury has missed the past four games because of a lower back injury and hasn't practiced since a Dec. 17 car accident, which he said caused a "setback" for the injury. O'Connell said he hoped Bradbury will be back in time for the playoff opener in two weeks.

The Vikings struggled with false starts in Green Bay after Reed went in for Schlottmann, and O'Connell said Monday that the team has to get Reed "as much repetition as we can" in practice.