Among the streaking Vikings who collectively wanted to prove themselves against the Bills on Sunday, the team's offensive line saw an opportunity to show themselves and the world that they can hang with the league's best.

Von Miller, Ed Oliver and a deep roster of Bills defensive linemen had their moments against quarterback Kirk Cousins, but right tackle Brian O'Neill said the Vikings proved to be the "more physical" team in a 33-30 overtime win against a dominant defense that had ranked No. 1 in points allowed since the start of the 2021 season.

"You want to do really well against the best," O'Neill said. "I was proud of the way all of our guys stepped up and took it on the chin and just competed no matter the situation, no matter if we were down 10 in the second half or overtime. It wasn't always perfect, but we stepped up and swung our shot. That's all you can ask for."

The going was tough on early downs. Cousins was often put into tough third and fourth downs that were the foundation for most of the game's highlights. The Vikings offense converted four times on third-and-10 or longer as well as a fourth-and-6 play and the fourth-and-18 catch by Justin Jefferson that will be replayed until the end of time.

Cousins had clean pockets like on the 20-yard toss to K.J. Osborn to convert a third-and-10. The Vikings quarterback also created with his feet, shuffling around Miller and Oliver when O'Neill and right guard Ed Ingram got beat on a 5-yard throw to Osborn. It wasn't always perfect, as O'Neill said, but they came away proud of bringing the fight to Buffalo.

The Vikings offensive line was particularly glad Monday when watching back and counting the number of times they knocked a Bills defender to the ground. Left guard Ezra Cleveland sideswiped a defensive lineman on a fourth-down conversion to tight end T.J. Hockenson, taking out the defender whom center Garrett Bradbury was blocking.

"The guy just disappeared because Ezra blew him across the screen," O'Neill said. "We talk about trying to get those shots. Anytime you take them throughout the game, they're going to add up in the fourth quarter. I think we counted over 10 times [Sunday] where we threw somebody to the ground or laid a big hit and played really physical. We were excited to watch those [Monday], it was pretty fun to see."

The video below shows the block by Cleveland (#72), running back Dalvin Cook's 81-yard touchdown run and a clean pocket on a late third-down conversion.

Oliver was the biggest problem for Cousins and Cook. The Bills defensive tackle had multiple run stops and numerous pressures against right guard Ed Ingram, Bradbury and Cleveland on the interior. They were at their best when they worked in tandem on Oliver.

O'Neill, Cleveland and Ingram, the second-round rookie who continues to have rookie moments, are the only Vikings to play all 618 snaps on offense through nine games. Bradbury has only missed two snaps, while left tackle Christian Darrisaw didn't miss extended time until Sunday.

Continuity showed in their improved counters to the Bills' twists and stunts that were frequent in their preferred four-man rush. O'Neill handled many of Miller's speed rushes, sending him downfield and beyond Cousins, as well as the spin move. Things got shaky toward the end when Miller got a couple consecutive wins on O'Neill in pass-rushing spots, but overall he and the Vikings offensive line anchored in critical moments.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell still wanted to reassure O'Neill and the Vikings offensive line of his confidence in them during the game. After O'Connell called two passing plays on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 snaps, and both fell incomplete in the second quarter, he talked with O'Neill before the team went into the locker room for halftime.

"I just wanted them to know I felt good about those plays, but I also feel good about running the football behind those guys," O'Connell said. "It's important for those guys in those moments to know that I'm not always going to be perfect. I certainly try to call the best possible plays in certain scenarios."

O'Connell said he told O'Neill they were "going to run" the ball in the second half, which is when Cook sparked the comeback with an 81-yard touchdown. O'Neill and Darrisaw are typically imposing blockers every Sunday, but Cleveland in particular seemed to be more aggressive in Buffalo. He teamed with Bradbury to help create an alley for Cook, who followed Jefferson's block downfield and juked the cornerback for the touchdown run.

Blake Brandel, the 2020 sixth-round pick, got the longest run of his NFL career so far — 39 snaps (47%) — at left tackle, replacing Darrisaw, who exited due to a concussion. Brandel drew strong reviews from O'Neill. Brandel's defender, often Bills edge rusher Carlos Basham with Miller on O'Neill's side, got a sack in the fourth quarter on a play in which Cousins had time to throw away the ball.

O'Neill said he was "thrilled" for Brandel, a third-year player who is well-liked among teammates.

"Super positive energy," O'Neill said. "Works hard, no job is too small for him, ultimate teammate."