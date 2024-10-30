Every week, Vikings reporter Ben Goessling for the Minnesota Star Tribune will answer a big question facing the team. After two losses in a row, the accumulation of “my bad” plays by the defense is a cause for concern. How will they handle another veteran quarterback in Joe Flacco?
Vikings big question: Can the defense get back on track against the Colts?
In this video feature, Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling will look at a pressing issue for the Vikings heading into their next game Sunday night at home against Indianapolis.
October 30, 2024 at 4:43PM
