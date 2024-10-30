Vikings

Vikings big question: Can the defense get back on track against the Colts?

In this video feature, Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling will look at a pressing issue for the Vikings heading into their next game Sunday night at home against Indianapolis.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 30, 2024 at 4:43PM
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores said he isn't hitting the panic button after the team gave up 59 points in its past two games. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Every week, Vikings reporter Ben Goessling for the Minnesota Star Tribune will answer a big question facing the team. After two losses in a row, the accumulation of “my bad” plays by the defense is a cause for concern. How will they handle another veteran quarterback in Joe Flacco?

Do you have a big question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast. Subscribe to the Star Tribune YouTube channel.

about the writer

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

