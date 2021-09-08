The good news for Mike Zimmer is one of his top Vikings defenders, linebacker Anthony Barr, returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis. The bad news is Zimmer remains unsure whether Barr's lingering knee injury will allow him to play during Sunday's regular season opener against the Bengals.

On Wednesday Barr practiced for the first time since early August, when he first became limited to riding a stationary bike and rehabbing. A month later, his availability remains in doubt.

"He seems really good [Wednesday]," Zimmer said. "Now, how he feels tomorrow or the next day or the next day, I don't know. So, he's excited today. He feels really good. He's had a good last week, weekend, so we're hopeful he plays. I don't know, honestly."

Barr was one of three players limited by injuries on Wednesday, including left tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin) and tight end Tyler Conklin (hamstring). Darrisaw, the first-round pick, practiced for the first time since his Aug. 12 operation to clean up a problematic core muscle injury that was first operated on in January. The Vikings' plan was to limit Darrisaw to individual drills with the offensive line, Zimmer said.

Running back Alexander Mattison also returned to practice. He was a full participant after being held out the past couple weeks with a rib injury suffered Aug. 21 against the Colts. Receiver Dede Westbrook (knee) and safety Josh Metellus (ankle) were also full participants.

Bengals' injury report: CB Trae Waynes (hamstring) did not practice; center Trey Hill (hip) and tight end Mitchell Wilcox (concussion) were full participants.

Waynes, the former Vikings' first-round pick in 2015, has already been ruled out for Sunday by Bengals coach Zac Taylor.