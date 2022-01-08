When: Noon Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium

TV (radio): Ch. 9 (100.3-FM)

Line: Vikings by 5½

Neither the Vikings nor the Bears have playoff stakes on the line, so the result could come down to which team plays harder for a coach who might be in his final game. With Akiem Hicks out, the Vikings will be able to do enough on offense to avoid a 10-loss season and finish the year as winners.

THREE STORY LINES

Changes could be coming after home finale

The Vikings have missed the playoffs two years in a row for the first time in GM Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer's eight seasons working together. That could put one or both of their jobs in jeopardy as soon as Monday. The two are among the longest-tenured figures in the league at their respective positions, but the Vikings have missed the playoffs in three of their last four seasons after a NFC Championship Game appearance in 2017.

Starters will play in final game

Zimmer rebuffed the idea all week that the Vikings would sit their starters, planning to use the healthy first-string players even with nothing other than pride on the line. It will be interesting to see if the Vikings give any playing time to younger players (and if rookie quarterback Kellen Mond is active with both Kirk Cousins and Sean Mannion back). The Vikings will also hope to avoid any injuries that could linger into the offseason for players who will return in 2022.

Jefferson can break Moss' record (with an extra game)

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson needs 124 yards to break Randy Moss' team record for receiving yards in a season, though the second-year wideout admitted this week he's got a bit of an unfair advantage thanks to the fact the NFL added a 17th game this season. "It's not fair to the guys that only had 16 games," Jefferson said. "I got a little extra chance to get it. It's definitely an honor to be in this position."

TWO KEY MATCHUPS

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson vs. Bears CB Jaylon Johnson

Johnson was among several Bears defensive backs who missed the first game between the teams because of COVID-19; he will get his second chance on Sunday to match up with Jefferson, a fellow member of the 2020 draft class who got the best of Johnson in their first meeting last season. With Jefferson gunning for Moss' record and the Bears' pass rush limited without Hicks, the Vikings could try to challenge Johnson to get Jefferson the yards he needs.

Vikings defense vs. Bears QB Andy Dalton

After the Vikings made life difficult for rookie quarterback Justin Fields in the first meeting between the two teams, they'll face Dalton on Sunday with Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The veteran, who spent years with Zimmer in Cincinnati, led the Cowboys to a win at U.S. Bank Stadium a year ago, and could give the Bears a sturdier quarterbacking performance than Fields gave them three weeks ago.

ONE STAT THAT MATTERS

4 Quarterbacks who have started for the Bears in their past four matchups with the Vikings. Chicago used Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky in two games last year, before Fields started last month and Dalton got the starting nod for Sunday's game.

THE VIKINGS WILL WIN IF …

Cousins gets time to work on the Bears secondary and find Jefferson downfield, while the offensive line — which should include both Ezra Cleveland and Christian Darrisaw — can take advantage of Hicks' absence to create a rhythm for Dalvin Cook a week after he ran for 13 yards against the Packers. If the Vikings can do those things, they should be able to score enough points to stay out of Dalton's reach.

THE BEARS WILL WIN IF …

Dalton avoids the turnovers that cost the Bears in the first matchup between the teams; Chicago can slow Jefferson down with Johnson back in the lineup; and the Bears take advantage of Allen Robinson (who missed the last game with the Vikings) being back in the lineup.

PREDICTION

Vikings 27, Bears 23