They won't hang the Vikings' 19-13 win over the Bears in a fancy museum, but style points don't matter this time of year.

Michael Rand and Tom Linnemann break down a victory fueled by defense, solid quarterback play from Kirk Cousins and -- yet again -- the ability to overcome huge special teams blunders.

