The Vikings will be without another two cornerbacks — and linebacker Eric Kendricks — during Sunday's season finale against the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Mackensie Alexander (ankle) and Kris Boyd (ribs) are officially inactive after being listed questionable to play against the Bears. Alexander played 24 snaps against the Packers last week, but was downgraded and held out of Friday's practice. Kendricks remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive this week.

Because Alexander is missing his first game of the season, safety Xavier Woods and defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson are the only defenders to suit up for all 17 games on veteran contracts. The Vikings defense entered the league's final regular season weekend ranking 31st in yards allowed and 25th in points allowed.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler will start opposite Patrick Peterson, while the slot role will be a puzzle for Mike Zimmer in what may be his final game as Vikings head coach. Backup slot corner Harrison Hand was placed on the COVID list this week and won't play. Safety Camryn Bynum also remains on the COVID list and won't be available to play.

Safety Harrison Smith has aligned as a slot defender at times this season. The Vikings also have cornerbacks Parry Nickerson, Tye Smith and Bryan Mills.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce will miss his second straight game because of a non-COVID illness. The other Vikings inactives include three 2021 draft picks — quarterback Kellen Mond, guard Wyatt Davis and tight end Zach Davidson.

Bears defensive end Robert Quinn will play despite being listed questionable due to a shoulder injury. Quarterback Andy Dalton will start for Chicago after rookie Justin Fields was placed on the COVID list earlier this week.

Vikings' inactives: Pierce (illness), Alexander (ankle), Boyd (ribs), QB Kellen Mond, G Wyatt Davis, RB Wayne Gallman, TE Zach Davidson

Bears' inactives: DT Akiem Hicks (ankle), DB Duke Shelley, RB Ryan Nall, OT Elijah Wilkinson and OT Lachavious Simmons