The Vikings activated rookie quarterback Kellen Mond from the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday morning, clearing the way for the third-round pick to return to practice after a 10-day absence.

Mond had been on the COVID list since testing positive for the virus on July 31. Quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were both placed on the COVID list as close contacts, while Jake Browning avoided the list after getting vaccinated against COVID this year.

His return means the Vikings have five quarterbacks available to practice: Cousins, Mond, Browning, Stanley and Danny Etling, who was one of the two passers the team signed after losing three of its four QBs last week. The fact the Vikings now have five QBs could lead them to let one go in the near future, if they feel like they could better use the roster spot elsewhere.

Mond comes back to practice a day before the Vikings start two days of joint practices with the Broncos in advance of Saturday's preseason opener. He'll try to make up for lost time in his battle for the No. 2 QB spot, after the Vikings used a higher draft pick on him than any passer they didn't expect to be a rookie starter in the Rick Spielman era.