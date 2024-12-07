The Vikings have moved rookie kicker Will Reichard back to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.
Vikings activate kicker Will Reichard for game against Falcons, release Parker Romo
Rookie Will Reichard missed four games on injured reserve because of a quad injury he suffered in a victory over the Colts.
Kicker Parker Romo was released to make room for Reichard’s return. Romo made 11 field goals in four games for the Vikings, the first game action of his NFL career.
Reichard spent four weeks on injured reserve with a right quad injury he suffered in the Vikings’ win over the Colts on Nov. 3. He’d dealt with soreness entering the game, he told the Minnesota Star Tribune at the time, and further aggravated it in the first half of the 21-13 win.
Reichard was a full participant all three days of practice this week. Head coach Kevin O’Connell kept his status as questionable exiting Friday’s practice but said a decision would be made on whether he’d play later in the day.
A sixth-round draft pick out of Alabama, Reichard made 34 kicks to start his NFL career before missing his first two (53 and 31 yards) against the Colts.
All-Pro long snapper Andrew DePaola returned to the active roster from injured reserve alongside Reichard. The Vikings made room earlier in the week for his return from a hand injury that required surgery with the release of interim long snapper Jake McQuaide.
The Vikings also elevated outside linebacker Gabriel Murphy to the active roster for Sunday’s game. On Friday, O’Connell said outside linebackers Patrick Jones II and Andrew Van Ginkel were both questionable.
O’Connell said Friday that Van Ginkel was dealing with soreness. He’s listed on the practice report as having a thigh injury and was limited all three days of practice.
Jones was also limited all three days with a knee injury.
Additionally, the Vikings are missing linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after the Vikings' win over the Bears.
Murphy, an undrafted rookie, recently returned to the practice squad from injured reserve, where he’d been since training camp with a knee injury. Sunday’s game against the Falcons will be his NFL debut.
The Vikings face their former quarterback in a potential playoff preview on Sunday as Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons try to get back on track.